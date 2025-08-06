 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19496627 Edited 6 August 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

We’ve been closely following everything you’ve shared, from Steam reviews to community discussions. Every message, whether it’s encouragement or constructive criticism, means a lot and helps us move in the right direction.

The team is working hard behind the scenes, and here's a look at what’s been updated:

  • When you win a game as the Genie and then go into Endless mode, you no longer receive a second lamp.

  • Max EXP now correctly saves and loads.

  • In the tutorial, the game correctly advances to the next step after using a consumable.

  • Rent now loads properly.

  • The hoe can now be used even if the center tile is occupied by a building.

  • The Shaman no longer loses their totem, and poison status on breakables now saves correctly.

  • The "Exit" button has been removed from the in-run menu (but still appears in the regular menu).

  • When returning to the main menu during a run, the game now automatically saves.

  • When returning a fence to its original position with RMB, the animals associated with it are also restored properly

  • Fixed some descriptions in English

  • Fixed some descriptions in Japanese

  • Crop values now load correctly

  • Flower values now load correctly

  • Animal product values now load correctly

  • The Wisdom Hunt challenge no longer completes without being finished

  • The token animation now correctly appears after completing the game

  • Fisherman level gains adjusted:

Fish Chance 5% → 3%

Max Energy 10 → 5

  • Angler level gains adjusted:

Fish Chance 5% → 3%

  • Angler now starts with -25% fish chance

  • Base Fish Chance changed from 50% → 45%

  • The chocolate watering can no longer crashes the game when watering trees

  • You can no longer continue into Endless Mode without winning the game first

We know the game still has room to grow, and your feedback is what helps us improve every single day. Thank you for sticking with us!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2760791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link