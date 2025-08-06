Hey guys,

We’ve been closely following everything you’ve shared, from Steam reviews to community discussions. Every message, whether it’s encouragement or constructive criticism, means a lot and helps us move in the right direction.

The team is working hard behind the scenes, and here's a look at what’s been updated:

When you win a game as the Genie and then go into Endless mode, you no longer receive a second lamp.

Max EXP now correctly saves and loads.

In the tutorial, the game correctly advances to the next step after using a consumable.

Rent now loads properly.

The hoe can now be used even if the center tile is occupied by a building.

The Shaman no longer loses their totem, and poison status on breakables now saves correctly.

The "Exit" button has been removed from the in-run menu (but still appears in the regular menu).

When returning to the main menu during a run, the game now automatically saves.

When returning a fence to its original position with RMB, the animals associated with it are also restored properly

Fixed some descriptions in English

Fixed some descriptions in Japanese

Crop values now load correctly

Flower values now load correctly

Animal product values now load correctly

The Wisdom Hunt challenge no longer completes without being finished

The token animation now correctly appears after completing the game

Fisherman level gains adjusted:

Fish Chance 5% → 3%

Max Energy 10 → 5

Angler level gains adjusted:

Fish Chance 5% → 3%

Angler now starts with -25% fish chance

Base Fish Chance changed from 50% → 45%

The chocolate watering can no longer crashes the game when watering trees

You can no longer continue into Endless Mode without winning the game first

We know the game still has room to grow, and your feedback is what helps us improve every single day. Thank you for sticking with us!