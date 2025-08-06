Fixes
- Fixed a rare bug where Lisa's Purple Heart Event could not be triggered.
- Fixed an issue with progress-related dialogue sometimes getting priority over quest dialogue.
Localisation fixes (Simplified Chinese)
- Fixed typo in Theo's dialogue: 结实 -> 结识
- Fixed localisation of Alfie's nickname for Sam. 萨弥 -> 胡麻
Miki
