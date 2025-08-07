Bug Fix: Probabilistic letter events had a low probability of occurring.
Bug Fix: After using the Hand of the Void to move a fainted resident, others would still go to the site of the fainting to rescue them.
Optimization: All ores are now displayed in the product list on the mine screen, and a prompt is displayed when the mountain type does not match.
Bug Fix: Farmed scorpions occasionally stopped moving en masse.
Bug Fix: Private trade agreements with merchants did not affect prices.
Optimization: When no carriages in a carriage station are ready, the entire station is deemed unavailable for external service. Free carriage transport tasks will not be generated for facilities within its service range.
Value Adjustment: The default service range of free carriages is set to 50.
Experience optimization
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update