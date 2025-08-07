 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Stormgate Marvel Rivals Cyberpunk 2077 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19496569 Edited 7 August 2025 – 02:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fix: Probabilistic letter events had a low probability of occurring.
Bug Fix: After using the Hand of the Void to move a fainted resident, others would still go to the site of the fainting to rescue them.
Optimization: All ores are now displayed in the product list on the mine screen, and a prompt is displayed when the mountain type does not match.
Bug Fix: Farmed scorpions occasionally stopped moving en masse.
Bug Fix: Private trade agreements with merchants did not affect prices.
Optimization: When no carriages in a carriage station are ready, the entire station is deemed unavailable for external service. Free carriage transport tasks will not be generated for facilities within its service range.
Value Adjustment: The default service range of free carriages is set to 50.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link