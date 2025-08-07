Bug Fix: Probabilistic letter events had a low probability of occurring.

Bug Fix: After using the Hand of the Void to move a fainted resident, others would still go to the site of the fainting to rescue them.

Optimization: All ores are now displayed in the product list on the mine screen, and a prompt is displayed when the mountain type does not match.

Bug Fix: Farmed scorpions occasionally stopped moving en masse.

Bug Fix: Private trade agreements with merchants did not affect prices.

Optimization: When no carriages in a carriage station are ready, the entire station is deemed unavailable for external service. Free carriage transport tasks will not be generated for facilities within its service range.

Value Adjustment: The default service range of free carriages is set to 50.