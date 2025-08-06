 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19496555 Edited 6 August 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📋 Feature Adjustment：

  • Increased the gold drop rate from all gold-farming levels.

  • The level of the "Steppe" level has been increased from 9 to 12.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a text display issue with item sockets in the filter interface when in full-screen mode.

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when clicking "Return to Town" after being defeated in combat while in full-screen mode.

  • Fixed a random crash that could occur upon completing a Ultimate Trial in full-screen mode.

  • Fixed an issue where, after exiting the game with the compact battle window open in full-screen mode, the window would not display combat information upon relaunching the game.

  • Fixed an issue where equipment in the stash could not be moved under certain circumstances.

  • Fixed several localization and translation text issues.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented trading in certain specific situations.

