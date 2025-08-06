📋 Feature Adjustment：

The level of the "Steppe" level has been increased from 9 to 12.

Increased the gold drop rate from all gold-farming levels.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

Fixed a text display issue with item sockets in the filter interface when in full-screen mode.

Fixed a crash that occurred when clicking "Return to Town" after being defeated in combat while in full-screen mode.

Fixed a random crash that could occur upon completing a Ultimate Trial in full-screen mode.

Fixed an issue where, after exiting the game with the compact battle window open in full-screen mode, the window would not display combat information upon relaunching the game.

Fixed an issue where equipment in the stash could not be moved under certain circumstances.

Fixed several localization and translation text issues.