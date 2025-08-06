 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19496491 Edited 6 August 2025 – 11:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:​

  1. ​​Fixed an issue where starting a new game would hang after selecting the "celebrity" label/character tag.​​

  2. ​​Fixed an issue where loading a save would cause abilities to duplicate in the "Goddess Shop".​​

  3. ​​Fixed some missing translations.​​

  4. ​Fixed configuration issues with some homage stories/fanservice scenarios (Wén Gěng).​**​

  5. ​Optimized the localization/wording of homage stories/fanservice scenarios (Wén Gěng).​**​

  6. ​​Fixed a bug where placing a second "Ita-Room" (Dedicated Display Room) behind the "Ita-Bag Showcase" cabinet would cause the Ita-Room levelto incorrectly adopt the level/priorityof the showcase.​​ (Note: "Ita-" terms retain the Japanese prefix commonly used in fan circles).

  7. ​​Fixed a bug where doujinshiprices would improperly reset to $0.​​ (Note: "Doujinshi" is the widely accepted term in English for self-published fan works, including comics).

