Patch Notes:
Fixed an issue where starting a new game would hang after selecting the "celebrity" label/character tag.
Fixed an issue where loading a save would cause abilities to duplicate in the "Goddess Shop".
Fixed some missing translations.
Fixed configuration issues with some homage stories/fanservice scenarios (Wén Gěng).**
Optimized the localization/wording of homage stories/fanservice scenarios (Wén Gěng).**
Fixed a bug where placing a second "Ita-Room" (Dedicated Display Room) behind the "Ita-Bag Showcase" cabinet would cause the Ita-Room levelto incorrectly adopt the level/priorityof the showcase. (Note: "Ita-" terms retain the Japanese prefix commonly used in fan circles).
Fixed a bug where doujinshiprices would improperly reset to $0. (Note: "Doujinshi" is the widely accepted term in English for self-published fan works, including comics).
Changed files in this update