Patch Notes:​​

​​Fixed an issue where starting a new game would hang after selecting the "celebrity" label/character tag.​​

​​Fixed an issue where loading a save would cause abilities to duplicate in the "Goddess Shop".​​

​​Fixed some missing translations.​​

​​Fixed configuration issues with some homage stories/fanservice scenarios (Wén Gěng).​**​

​​Optimized the localization/wording of homage stories/fanservice scenarios (Wén Gěng).​**​

​​Fixed a bug where placing a second "Ita-Room" (Dedicated Display Room) behind the "Ita-Bag Showcase" cabinet would cause the Ita-Room levelto incorrectly adopt the level/priorityof the showcase.​​ (Note: "Ita-" terms retain the Japanese prefix commonly used in fan circles).