Hi all,

In this update I've added new shapes to the course generation, which should result in more interesting and varied courses.

Course Variation

You'll notice the biggest difference in the woods levels, where I've added six new shapes. Combined with the existing pieces, this should result in some hole layouts feeling very different to what you're used to. I've done my best to make sure that the pieces match the existing difficulty, so that the courses are more interesting without being harder.

I've also added four new pieces to the pond, and one more to the city course. Along with the woods, these are the three courses that get the most play, so I've concentrated on updating these the most. If you've got any comments on the new layouts, drop by our discord - I'd love to hear them!

Bug Fixes

I've also addressed a number of issues, including the completly frozen screen that some people encountered in the weekly challenge last week. Sorry about that!

Fixed the scroll bars so they are smoother to use with the mouse and drag correctly even when you're not hovering over them.

The aim bar now hides when the view isn't focused.

When using freeze obstacles, the windmill stops at a position you can always get past.

With freeze obstacles, the windvane always stops at a position you can get past.

Added backgrounds to some settings so you can read them more clearly when overlaid on the game.

Added more celebration particles and sound effects for weekly challenge trophies.

Fixed a bug where the game would freeze on holes that couldn't generate a free shot zone.

The interface now fades out if your ball ends up underneath it.

The ball resets if it gets stuck without moving for longer than 3 seconds.

Fixed a bug where the game would freeze instead of giving the player rewards.

Added some missing colliders to open edges of the pond obstacles.

Teleport now works correctly if two balls attempt to teleport at the same time.

As always, here's the roadmap of bugs and features that I'll be addressing. I'll be doing fewer big updates over the coming months as I work on some other things behind the scenes, but I'll still be addressing feedback and getting small patches out regularly!

Happy Golfing,

Philip