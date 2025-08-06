 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19496407 Edited 6 August 2025 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Setting up logic and data needed to preview upcoming enemy actions

Adds

  • Enemy actions are set at the start of the turn

  • The telegraph will show what kind of move it is and the value of the action

To be added

  • Interesting enemy moves

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3920831
