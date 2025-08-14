Gameplay:
- All PC platforms now support joining and playing in Steam dedicated servers using direct connections
- Added instructions how to properly support direct connections to README.txt
- Dedicated servers using direct connections can now be joined using the servers IP, Port and Password
- Dedicated servers now allow shorter game ids (15 characters)
- Dedicated servers can now be setup to allow only players from specific PC platform
- Dedicated servers now notifies player during start-up if any issues were encountered
Changed files in this update