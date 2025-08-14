 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19496170 Edited 14 August 2025 – 11:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • All PC platforms now support joining and playing in Steam dedicated servers using direct connections
  • Added instructions how to properly support direct connections to README.txt
  • Dedicated servers using direct connections can now be joined using the servers IP, Port and Password
  • Dedicated servers now allow shorter game ids (15 characters)
  • Dedicated servers can now be setup to allow only players from specific PC platform
  • Dedicated servers now notifies player during start-up if any issues were encountered

