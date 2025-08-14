Hey there Explorers, we’ve just launched a patch for Core Keeper that includes a cool new update for dedicated servers!
Traversing the underground is always fun with friends, but up until now, Explorers playing on dedicated servers all had to be using the same client to run the game. Well, we’re pleased to report that PC gamers can now play Core Keeper together on the same dedicated servers, whether they’re running the game on Steam, Epic Games, GoG, or the Microsoft Store!
If you want to run a dedicated server that supports players running the game via a different client than the host, you’ll find instructions on how to do this in the README.txt file located in the folders associated with your dedicated server. This is typically found at the following file path when running a server via Steam: "SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\Core Keeper Dedicated Server\README.txt". You can also follow these instructions to open up an existing dedicated server to players running the game via other clients too.
You might be wondering how this update impacts the way mods work on dedicated servers. We’re delighted to report that your mods should still function as intended when playing with folks running the game via different clients so long as all players have the same mods installed.
We hope this will bring even more Explorers together for adventures, base building, boss battles, and camaraderie (or competition, for those who prefer to play PvP!). If you’re looking for folks to play with, make sure you join our Core Keeper community Discord and visit the #🔍-lfg-matchmaking channel to meet your fellow Explorers.
More Ways to Play With Friends Using Dedicated Servers!
Update notes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 19496169
Windows Core Keeper Content Depot 1621691
Linux Core Keeper Linux Depot 1621692
Changed depots in moddebug branch