▼ BUGFIX / IMPROVEMENTS
New video frames extraction system
⊡ Introduced a new frame extraction engine based on FFmpeg
⊡ Up to 10x faster thanks to full CPU utilization
⊡ Slight improvement video frames quality
Upscaled frames save improvements
⊡ Faster saving of upscaled frames with improved CPU usage
I/O efficiency improvements
⊡ Disabled Windows Indexer for folders containing video frames
⊡ Significantly reduces unnecessary CPU usage caused by Windows during frame extraction and saving, improving performance in both processes
AI models update
⊡ Updated AI models using latest tools
⊡ Improved upscale performance and accuracy
General improvements
⊡ Various bug fixes and code cleanup
⊡ Updated dependencies for improved stability and compatibility
▼ VirusTotal
https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/cd01c35c4685b3e9291acd23ef0c2374d3596c2addd5137b5a2101f6094956cb
Changed files in this update