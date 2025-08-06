 Skip to content
Major 6 August 2025 Build 19495983 Edited 6 August 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

▼ BUGFIX / IMPROVEMENTS

New video frames extraction system

⊡ Introduced a new frame extraction engine based on FFmpeg
⊡ Up to 10x faster thanks to full CPU utilization
⊡ Slight improvement video frames quality

Upscaled frames save improvements
⊡ Faster saving of upscaled frames with improved CPU usage

I/O efficiency improvements

⊡ Disabled Windows Indexer for folders containing video frames
⊡ Significantly reduces unnecessary CPU usage caused by Windows during frame extraction and saving, improving performance in both processes

AI models update

⊡ Updated AI models using latest tools
⊡ Improved upscale performance and accuracy

General improvements

⊡ Various bug fixes and code cleanup
⊡ Updated dependencies for improved stability and compatibility

▼ VirusTotal

https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/cd01c35c4685b3e9291acd23ef0c2374d3596c2addd5137b5a2101f6094956cb

Changed files in this update

Depot 2463111
