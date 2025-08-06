 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19495922
Update notes via Steam Community

This update includes the following fixes and optimizations to improve your gameplay experience:

1. Fixed Enemy Skill Interaction:

  • Resolved an issue where \[O-9ers] could not reflect Roxanne's bombs. They can now reflect bombs as intended.

2. Adjusted Skill Effect:

  • Fixed abnormal cooldown reduction effects of \[Heroics] on \[Ultimate Skills]. The buff now functions correctly.

3. Optimized Shop Display Logic:

  • Fixed an issue where already acquired items will still appeared in the Shop. Obtained items will no longer be listed.

  • Optimized the Shop UI display logic for clearer item browsing and filtering.

Changed files in this update

