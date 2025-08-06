This update includes the following fixes and optimizations to improve your gameplay experience:
1. Fixed Enemy Skill Interaction:
Resolved an issue where \[O-9ers] could not reflect Roxanne's bombs. They can now reflect bombs as intended.
2. Adjusted Skill Effect:
Fixed abnormal cooldown reduction effects of \[Heroics] on \[Ultimate Skills]. The buff now functions correctly.
3. Optimized Shop Display Logic:
Fixed an issue where already acquired items will still appeared in the Shop. Obtained items will no longer be listed.
Optimized the Shop UI display logic for clearer item browsing and filtering.
