Game Improvements
Increased player walking speed across all scenes for a smoother experience.
Bin Minigame
- Added outline to trash objects to make them easier to distinguish.
Camera Minigame
- Increased button size for easier interaction.
- Balanced the pulling force of the green box to feel more responsive and fair.
Pull-Up Minigame
- Made the pull-up challenge in the "A Final Showdown" quest easier to complete.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where disconnecting during the Cafe Minigame early in the game would cause the next conversation with Molly to get stuck.
Fixed a bug where, on 21:9 ultrawide monitors, the Settings UI would become unresponsive.
