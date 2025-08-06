 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19495921 Edited 6 August 2025 – 09:32:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game Improvements

  • Increased player walking speed across all scenes for a smoother experience.

  • Bin Minigame

    - Added outline to trash objects to make them easier to distinguish.

  • Camera Minigame

    - Increased button size for easier interaction.

    - Balanced the pulling force of the green box to feel more responsive and fair.

  • Pull-Up Minigame

    - Made the pull-up challenge in the "A Final Showdown" quest easier to complete.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where disconnecting during the Cafe Minigame early in the game would cause the next conversation with Molly to get stuck.

  • Fixed a bug where, on 21:9 ultrawide monitors, the Settings UI would become unresponsive.

