New fence: torches



New crop: Rice (4 variations)



New animal: Horse (6 variations)



New Production Building: Peanut Butter



Added new Tractor Antennae



Added new pet collars and tags



Added new resource: Horseshoe



Added a "Pasword reset" button in Settings->Cloud Saves



Closing the shop in the mine now deselects a previously chosen item, just like in the farm.



When Colorblind mode is enabled (on any mode), resource bars will be shown with different colors that should be more readable.



Fixed feeders resource bonus calculation that would cause bonus to be smaller than intended.



Fixed AFK Farms that had a regional server disconnection still being shown in the "Find Farms" section.



Fixed multiple bus stops being rendered at the same time in specific cases.



Fixed Farmhand timers decreasing when resuming from a suspended game.



Fixed some specific users not showing up in Favorites.



In some cases, the "Important" confirmation for recycling items wasn't being shown.



Adjusted permissions required to pay Farmhands in specific situations.



Fixed new Farm lands not being properly saved if they were purchased at the same time a save was in progress in the background.



Today's update brings horses, a new crop, a new production building, and new decorations to place!We've also prepared a seasonal event that will start next week. This will be the first event since the game was released, and it's packed with content to unlock, we hope you'll enjoy it!