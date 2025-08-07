Update Contents

Summer Event-limited quest added!



The following issues have been fixed.

Under certain conditions, the Mahjong mini-game stops working properly.



Minor bug fixes.



Notes

Thank you for playing Toram Online.We would like to announce the update for the app.For details, please check the following.* If you cannot start the game, please add the game to the exclusion list of your security software.For details on how to add it to the exclusion list, please refer to the website of the security software you are using.