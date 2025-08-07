 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19495698 Edited 7 August 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing Toram Online.

We would like to announce the update for the app.

For details, please check the following.

Update Contents


  • Summer Event-limited quest added!


The following issues have been fixed.

  • Under certain conditions, the Mahjong mini-game stops working properly.
  • Minor bug fixes.


Notes

* If you cannot start the game, please add the game to the exclusion list of your security software.
For details on how to add it to the exclusion list, please refer to the website of the security software you are using.

Changed files in this update

Toram Online Content Depot 1827181
