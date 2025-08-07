We would like to announce the update for the app.
For details, please check the following.
Update Contents
- Summer Event-limited quest added!
The following issues have been fixed.
- Under certain conditions, the Mahjong mini-game stops working properly.
- Minor bug fixes.
Notes* If you cannot start the game, please add the game to the exclusion list of your security software.
For details on how to add it to the exclusion list, please refer to the website of the security software you are using.
Changed files in this update