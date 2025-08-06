As usual, consoles will receive this update with a possible delay up to 24-48 hours.
Please be aware of the plot spoilers below!
Highlights:
- Added 20 (!) new talents and features for the Overseer to boost its synergy with origins and first tier archetypes;
- Added some new reactivity bits and dialogue options;
- Operative’s Exploits are no longer consumed by dodged, parried and blocked attacks;
- Fixed the bug with Yrliet’s romance sending the player to Quetza Temer;
- Fixed the issue with inability to select the last two party members during the preparation phase on console and controller UI;
- And more!
Note that https://steamcommunity.com/app/2186680/discussions/0/4027970580228219058/ always contains up-to-date information on known issues and the roadmap of upcoming patches.
Patch Notes:
System and stability
- An incorrect autosave at the Palace of Justice could cause the game to softlock when loaded - fixed;
- Removed the invisible unit that prevented the combat from continuing at the Lower Tunnels;
Narrative
- Fixed a widely reported bug with Yrliet’s romance where instead of her inner world, you would get teleported to Quetza Temer;
- Added new reactivity bits to the player’s origin at Leethus, Thassera and the Heartless;
- Added another, more neutral dialogue option to continue the romance with Solomorne that does not involve ordering him to continue the affair;
- Added two new dialogue options to personally execute the governor at Thassera, one of them Heretical;
- Solomorne’s nightmare cutscene has received minor improvements;
- Some descriptions no longer forget which of Solomorne’s hands is augmented;
- Fixed a case of missing speaker at Rykad Philia in the dialogue with Winterscale;
- Minor adjustments to the dialogue with the Servo-skull Swarm;
- Fixed narrative inconsistencies in the epilogues for Solomorne and the Arbites;
- Glaito will no longer occupy the bath forever after inviting Solomorne there once;
- The Heartless mission retained the old difficulty after being moved to the beginning of Act II - this was fixed and the enemy stats will be now more appropriate;
- Reinforcements in the final battle in the Lex Imperialis DLC will now always correctly reflect the player’s narrative decisions;
- Fixed a case where it was possible to get the dialogue about the fate of the Heartless twice;
- Fixed a case of incorrect speaker in a dialogue with Chorda on Footfall;
- Fixed a bug that caused the hearing in Abelard’s second quest to never begin;
- You can now choose to delay the conversation with the Adeptus Arbites, rather than instantly being forced into it after arriving to Dargonus;
- Maive has received multiple additional versions of her portraits to reflect the player’s decisions about her and the consequences of the events at Thassera;
- If you decide not to deal with Solomorne’s problems on the voidship right away, Ravor and Vigdis will now properly offer new dialogue options to come back to this discussion;
Mechanics
- Exploit stacks are no longer used up if the hit was dodged/parried/blocked;
- Exploits now only provide bonus damage to attacks and not other damage sources;
- Degraded Defence had its description clarified that the number of stacks increases the damage done by a %, not a flat amount;
- The Cyber-Mastiff's claws now should correctly be present and equipped even in the rarest cases for people that still had them missing after the last update;
- Arbitrator’s Public Sentencing talent will no longer proc during the preparation round;
- Debuff from Falconry now correctly applies until the end of the round;
- The Cyber-Eagle now goes Soaring even at the end of the extra turn given to its Overseer;
- Psyber-Raven’s Purification Discharge is now complemented by a new feature that also connects the enemies it damaged to each other for 1 round: any damage dealt to one is also partially transferred to others;
- A new feature was added exclusively for the Operative Overseer (Servo-skull Swarm): enemies in the Expanded area now receive Exploits automatically;
- A new feature was added exclusively for the Officer Overseer (Servo-skull Swarm): extra turns granted in the Expanded area let you spend AP more effectively;
- A new talent was added exclusively for the Officer Overseer (Servo-skull Swarm): extra turns granted in the Expanded area also strengthen the Overseer;
- A new feature was added exclusively for the Operative Overseer (Cyber-Eagle): the familiar's attacks while using Obstruct Vision now also apply Exploits;
- A new feature was added exclusively for the Officer Overseer (Cyber-Eagle): upon giving an extra turn to an ally, the Overseer also shares a bit of their familiar's key stats with them;
- A new talent was added exclusively for the Operative Overseer (Cyber-Eagle): while Soaring, it applies Exploits to all enemies on the battlefield;
- A new talent was added exclusively for the Operative Overseer (Servoskull Swarm): Exploits expended in the Expanded area now also make the familiar tougher;
- A new feature was added exclusively for the Operative Overseer (Cyber-Mastiff): stay in cover to make your familiar tougher! Also, it interacts with Exploits now;
- A new talent was added exclusively for the Operative Overseer (Cyber-Mastiff): your familiar no longer expends Exploits while still receiving bonus damage from them;
- A new feature added exclusively for the Servo-skull Swarm familiar if Pasqal picks it: his Machine Spirit Communion is now also duplicated, centered on the Servo-skull Swarm whenever this ability is used;
- A new feature was added exclusively for the Warrior Overseer (Cyber-Mastiff): each time they are attacked, their familiar grows in power;
- A new talent was added exclusively for the Warrior Overseer (Cyber-Mastiff): convert your temporary wounds into pure power!
- A new feature was added exclusively for the Officer Overseer (Cyber-Mastiff): each time an extra turn is received around the familiar, it attacks an enemy nearby;
- A new talent was added exclusively for the Officer Overseer (Cyber-Mastiff): using Voice of Command on an ally also applies it to the familiar;
- A new feature was added exclusively for the Soldier Overseer (Cyber-Mastiff): it works around applying and interacting with Prone more effectively;
- A new talent was added exclusively for the Soldier Overseer (Cyber-Mastiff): it decreases the Reload cost of all allies around it;
- A new feature was added exclusively for the Bladedancer Overseer (Cyber-Mastiff): the familiar can now Blade Dance, too!.. in a way;
- A new talent was added exclusively for the Bladedancer Overseer (Cyber-Mastiff): the Cyber-Mastiff gains in power depending on how many Wounds its Overseer lost;
- A new talent was added exclusively for the Officer Overseer (Cyber-Eagle): eliminating enemies that were Obstructed now restores AP and increases Resolve;
- Volatile Servitors now correctly die after using Volatile Self-Destruct. You could say they've become more... self-destructive;
- All features of Cinder are now consistently visible in the UI;
- Anver Specialist now correctly uses the Stun Grenade and drops it on death;
Items
- Added a unique Theodora’s cloak to the orbital station in the Lex Imperialis expansion;
- The effect of High Spinner Armour will no longer proc during the preparation round;
- Kinetic Module's damage bonus was not scaling with ranks - fixed;
Locations
- Some traps were impossible to disarm with the assistance of a Psyber-Raven at Kiava Gamma - fixed;
- Ulfar will now always be able to properly enter the combat with the Ambull;
- Chairs at Thassera are no longer illusionary and now have collision enabled;
- In rare cases, Solomorne could end up at the wrong side of the wall of fire during the boarding action - fixed;
- Fixed a number of objects lacking textures at the Palace of Justice on PS5;
- Fixed clipping in the cutscene of the first arrival to Footfall;
- Loading a save on Leethus no longer sometimes sends the party under the floor;
Space
- Clarified that Fury interceptors require a torpedo launcher to be installed;
- Colony decisions proposed by Solomorne will now be correctly reflected in the colony chronicles;
- One of the rumours related to the familiars didn’t appear correctly - fixed, it will now be available;
Co-op
- It is no longer possible to select and control a pet owned by another player, which caused the UI to lock in weird ways;
UI
- After one of the recent updates, when playing on console or with a controller, the last two members of the party could become impossible to move during the preparation round - fixed;
- UI notifications during the combat with Sargona covered the Start Battle button;
- On console and when playing with a controller, it is now possible to trigger the dialogue with the familiars at the captain’s quarters without activating the mouse cursor;
- Added an icon for upgrading the service station for familiars;
- Talents picked by the Overseer are now always displayed in their familiar's feature screen, too;
Miscellaneous
- Replaced incorrect legacy wording for Bring It Down! in the tutorial for Cassia’s abilities with the new version;
