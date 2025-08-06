 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19495638 Edited 6 August 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧩 Patch 0.10.3 is live!

Aloha everyone!

New patch is up and brings a loooot of small (and some big) bug fixes, plus a few changes following your feedback 💛

Let's dive into it 👇

🐛 Bug Fixes

⚙️ Gameplay

  • Fixed: We could bypass Polgeisha with the Pause Menu

  • Fixed: Valhalla gave the same 2 pieces if 2 different pieces fell

  • Fixed: Valkyrie Gambit activated without letting you place the Queen

  • Fixed: Elite pieces didn't lose protection if two pieces fell at the same time

  • Fixed: Lifeline Gambit didn’t trigger when selling a piece

  • Fixed: Lavender Gambit spawned the capturing piece instead of the captured one

  • Fixed: Castling Gambit only triggered after moving a rook instead of any piece

  • Fixed: Spamming left click allowed illegal moves

  • Fixed : Continuing a saved game resets Limited Edition Gambit's sell value

  • Fixed : Promotion with Super Hero Cap's Cap Gambit not displaying promotion buttons

  • Reworked: Entire piece detection logic to avoid the tutorial bug some of you encountered.

    I couldn't reproduce it after this, so I assume it's fixed — but I’m still keeping an eye on it!

👀 Visual & UI

  • Fixed: Dragon Egg description in the shop

  • Fixed: Wrong preview of some pieces in certain situations

  • Fixed: Switching multiple tiles didn’t update the visuals correctly

  • Fixed: Judith Polgeisha's fans were overlapping

  • Fixed: CRT filter auto-enabled after restart

  • Fixed: Game Over stats screen showed incorrect values

  • Fixed: Threat (pat) detection with knight pieces was inaccurate

  • Fixed: Shop overlap with pieces sell value

  • Typos fixed in:

    • Recruiter Hat description

    • Aphrodite description

    • White Crown description

    • Valhalla description

🧠 Stability

  • Fixed: Seraphin's Gambit caused weird interactions (null reference errors)

  • Fixed: Tiles that could crumble... crumbled forever 💀

✨ Small Updates & What’s Next!

🔒 No more soft resets!

The game now saves each of your moves instantly during play!

Once a move is played… it’s played for good 😈

Say goodbye to soft resets 👋

🔥 Removed (for now)

  • The Morphing Gambit and Chosen One Gambit have been temporarily removed.

    They caused too many issues, I want to take the time to refactor them properly!

⚠️ Quality of Life

  • The "!" threat effect now triggers right from turn 1

  • Add more info on Gambits on Mouse Over.

🚨 About the Mac bug & next updates

This is the last update for this playtest, unless:

  • I find a fix for the Mac capture issue affecting some players

  • Or someone finds a blocking bug that makes the game unplayable

🔮 Looking ahead…

Thank you all so much for sharing your ideas, your frustrations, and your unique ways to play!

It helped me see that some Gambits are very (too?) strong. I love how they’re being used, and I won’t nerf them to the ground.

Instead, I’m planning to tweak them, keep their soul and fun gameplay, but add a little twist I’m keeping secret for now 😏

I’m thinking about:

  • Apocalypse Gambit

  • Valhalla Gambit

  • Chicken Gambit

Other Gambits that are on my radar but that will get a different treatment:

  • Lemmong’s Gambit

  • Warlock’s Gambit

  • Weird Pot’s Gambit

  • Bribe’s Gambit

  • White Crown’s Gambit

Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE how those Gambits works! I just want to make the game more fun and balanced by tweaking them without changing their core mechanic!

And lastly, the Gambler Gambit felt a bit too powerful… I’ve moved it from Epic to Legendary. Let’s see how it goes!

⚠️ Important note:

After the update, some in-progress runs might be corrupted due to changes in the save system…

Sorry about that🙏

Thanks again for playing and being part of this adventure.

You’re helping shape the game more than you think 💛

Let me know if something breaks!

Otherwise, enjoy the new patch 😄

- Blukulélé

Changed files in this update

Depot 3842921
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3842922
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3842923
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link