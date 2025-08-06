🧩 Patch 0.10.3 is live!

Aloha everyone!

New patch is up and brings a loooot of small (and some big) bug fixes, plus a few changes following your feedback 💛

Let's dive into it 👇

🐛 Bug Fixes

⚙️ Gameplay

Fixed: We could bypass Polgeisha with the Pause Menu

Fixed: Valhalla gave the same 2 pieces if 2 different pieces fell

Fixed: Valkyrie Gambit activated without letting you place the Queen

Fixed: Elite pieces didn't lose protection if two pieces fell at the same time

Fixed: Lifeline Gambit didn’t trigger when selling a piece

Fixed: Lavender Gambit spawned the capturing piece instead of the captured one

Fixed: Castling Gambit only triggered after moving a rook instead of any piece

Fixed: Spamming left click allowed illegal moves

Fixed : Continuing a saved game resets Limited Edition Gambit's sell value

Fixed : Promotion with Super Hero Cap's Cap Gambit not displaying promotion buttons

Reworked: Entire piece detection logic to avoid the tutorial bug some of you encountered. I couldn't reproduce it after this, so I assume it's fixed — but I’m still keeping an eye on it!

👀 Visual & UI

Fixed: Dragon Egg description in the shop

Fixed: Wrong preview of some pieces in certain situations

Fixed: Switching multiple tiles didn’t update the visuals correctly

Fixed: Judith Polgeisha's fans were overlapping

Fixed: CRT filter auto-enabled after restart

Fixed: Game Over stats screen showed incorrect values

Fixed: Threat (pat) detection with knight pieces was inaccurate

Fixed: Shop overlap with pieces sell value

Typos fixed in: Recruiter Hat description Aphrodite description White Crown description Valhalla description



🧠 Stability

Fixed: Seraphin's Gambit caused weird interactions (null reference errors)

Fixed: Tiles that could crumble... crumbled forever 💀

✨ Small Updates & What’s Next!

🔒 No more soft resets!

The game now saves each of your moves instantly during play!

Once a move is played… it’s played for good 😈

Say goodbye to soft resets 👋

🔥 Removed (for now)

The Morphing Gambit and Chosen One Gambit have been temporarily removed. They caused too many issues, I want to take the time to refactor them properly!

⚠️ Quality of Life

The "!" threat effect now triggers right from turn 1

Add more info on Gambits on Mouse Over.

🚨 About the Mac bug & next updates

This is the last update for this playtest, unless:

I find a fix for the Mac capture issue affecting some players

Or someone finds a blocking bug that makes the game unplayable

🔮 Looking ahead…

Thank you all so much for sharing your ideas, your frustrations, and your unique ways to play!

It helped me see that some Gambits are very (too?) strong. I love how they’re being used, and I won’t nerf them to the ground.

Instead, I’m planning to tweak them, keep their soul and fun gameplay, but add a little twist I’m keeping secret for now 😏

I’m thinking about:

Apocalypse Gambit

Valhalla Gambit

Chicken Gambit

Other Gambits that are on my radar but that will get a different treatment:

Lemmong’s Gambit

Warlock’s Gambit

Weird Pot’s Gambit

Bribe’s Gambit

White Crown’s Gambit

Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE how those Gambits works! I just want to make the game more fun and balanced by tweaking them without changing their core mechanic!

And lastly, the Gambler Gambit felt a bit too powerful… I’ve moved it from Epic to Legendary. Let’s see how it goes!

⚠️ Important note:

After the update, some in-progress runs might be corrupted due to changes in the save system…

Sorry about that🙏

Thanks again for playing and being part of this adventure.

You’re helping shape the game more than you think 💛

Let me know if something breaks!

Otherwise, enjoy the new patch 😄

- Blukulélé