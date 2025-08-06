🧩 Patch 0.10.3 is live!
Aloha everyone!
New patch is up and brings a loooot of small (and some big) bug fixes, plus a few changes following your feedback 💛
Let's dive into it 👇
🐛 Bug Fixes
⚙️ Gameplay
Fixed: We could bypass Polgeisha with the Pause Menu
Fixed: Valhalla gave the same 2 pieces if 2 different pieces fell
Fixed: Valkyrie Gambit activated without letting you place the Queen
Fixed: Elite pieces didn't lose protection if two pieces fell at the same time
Fixed: Lifeline Gambit didn’t trigger when selling a piece
Fixed: Lavender Gambit spawned the capturing piece instead of the captured one
Fixed: Castling Gambit only triggered after moving a rook instead of any piece
Fixed: Spamming left click allowed illegal moves
Fixed : Continuing a saved game resets Limited Edition Gambit's sell value
Fixed : Promotion with Super Hero Cap's Cap Gambit not displaying promotion buttons
Reworked: Entire piece detection logic to avoid the tutorial bug some of you encountered.
I couldn't reproduce it after this, so I assume it's fixed — but I’m still keeping an eye on it!
👀 Visual & UI
Fixed: Dragon Egg description in the shop
Fixed: Wrong preview of some pieces in certain situations
Fixed: Switching multiple tiles didn’t update the visuals correctly
Fixed: Judith Polgeisha's fans were overlapping
Fixed: CRT filter auto-enabled after restart
Fixed: Game Over stats screen showed incorrect values
Fixed: Threat (pat) detection with knight pieces was inaccurate
Fixed: Shop overlap with pieces sell value
Typos fixed in:
Recruiter Hat description
Aphrodite description
White Crown description
Valhalla description
🧠 Stability
Fixed: Seraphin's Gambit caused weird interactions (null reference errors)
Fixed: Tiles that could crumble... crumbled forever 💀
✨ Small Updates & What’s Next!
🔒 No more soft resets!
The game now saves each of your moves instantly during play!
Once a move is played… it’s played for good 😈
Say goodbye to soft resets 👋
🔥 Removed (for now)
The Morphing Gambit and Chosen One Gambit have been temporarily removed.
They caused too many issues, I want to take the time to refactor them properly!
⚠️ Quality of Life
The "!" threat effect now triggers right from turn 1
Add more info on Gambits on Mouse Over.
🚨 About the Mac bug & next updates
This is the last update for this playtest, unless:
I find a fix for the Mac capture issue affecting some players
Or someone finds a blocking bug that makes the game unplayable
🔮 Looking ahead…
Thank you all so much for sharing your ideas, your frustrations, and your unique ways to play!
It helped me see that some Gambits are very (too?) strong. I love how they’re being used, and I won’t nerf them to the ground.
Instead, I’m planning to tweak them, keep their soul and fun gameplay, but add a little twist I’m keeping secret for now 😏
I’m thinking about:
Apocalypse Gambit
Valhalla Gambit
Chicken Gambit
Other Gambits that are on my radar but that will get a different treatment:
Lemmong’s Gambit
Warlock’s Gambit
Weird Pot’s Gambit
Bribe’s Gambit
White Crown’s Gambit
Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE how those Gambits works! I just want to make the game more fun and balanced by tweaking them without changing their core mechanic!
And lastly, the Gambler Gambit felt a bit too powerful… I’ve moved it from Epic to Legendary. Let’s see how it goes!
⚠️ Important note:
After the update, some in-progress runs might be corrupted due to changes in the save system…
Sorry about that🙏
Thanks again for playing and being part of this adventure.
You’re helping shape the game more than you think 💛
Let me know if something breaks!
Otherwise, enjoy the new patch 😄
- Blukulélé
