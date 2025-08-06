 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19495517 Edited 6 August 2025 – 08:59:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v0.2.23 (font changes, UI adjustments + new gameplay trailer at store)

- New font changes for Level Up UI screen

- UI adjustments

- New Early Access Gameplay Trailer at Vanquish Evil Steam Store!

Thanks for playing! More content on the way soon!

GnarlyTree Games

