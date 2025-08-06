v0.2.23 (font changes, UI adjustments + new gameplay trailer at store)
- New font changes for Level Up UI screen
- UI adjustments
- New Early Access Gameplay Trailer at Vanquish Evil Steam Store!
Thanks for playing! More content on the way soon!
GnarlyTree Games
