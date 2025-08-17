 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19495411 Edited 17 August 2025 – 08:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* fixed the display of the character panel
* added information to the tooltips about possible reasons for the unavailability of toilets and showers by colonists
* fixed a drop when closing the furniture bar

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Solargene Content Depot 1638301
