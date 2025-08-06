 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19495397 Edited 6 August 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Inspections:


  • Added the ability to rebind keys for opening mission and inspection notifications (side missions, inspection reports, night summary).
  • Fixed an issue preventing field selection in documents when the map had been opened previously.
  • Fixed an incorrect date on the Regional Pass.


Combat:


  • Fixed missing enemies during the "Deadly Blow" mission.
  • Fixed missing enemies during the outpost attack.
  • Fixed an issue where one enemy would remain after the outpost attack ended.


Steam Deck / Controller:


  • Fixed a bug where re-selecting a document field blocked navigation.
  • Fixed missing button for unlocking a police car blocked on the road.
  • Fixed an issue preventing menu navigation with documents open.
  • Added tooltips to inventory items for equipping and dropping actions.
  • Improved sprint functionality when using toggle mode.
  • Increased recoil for the sniper rifle.


Steam Cloud:


  • Fixed save synchronization issues (game progress rollback).
  • Disabled sharing of settings between different devices.


Other:


  • Fixed duplicated police officers at the outpost.
  • Fixed an issue where Petrov was incorrectly marked as a citizen during the "Lost Contact" mission.
  • Fixed a bug where drunkenness effects were not reset after sleeping.
  • Fixed the size of some text elements in the Thai language.
  • Prevented Perception Points from being deducted if document comparison was interrupted.
  • Removed unnecessary colliders near the fence at the outpost.

Changed files in this update

Depot 756801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link