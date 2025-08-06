Inspections:
- Added the ability to rebind keys for opening mission and inspection notifications (side missions, inspection reports, night summary).
- Fixed an issue preventing field selection in documents when the map had been opened previously.
- Fixed an incorrect date on the Regional Pass.
Combat:
- Fixed missing enemies during the "Deadly Blow" mission.
- Fixed missing enemies during the outpost attack.
- Fixed an issue where one enemy would remain after the outpost attack ended.
Steam Deck / Controller:
- Fixed a bug where re-selecting a document field blocked navigation.
- Fixed missing button for unlocking a police car blocked on the road.
- Fixed an issue preventing menu navigation with documents open.
- Added tooltips to inventory items for equipping and dropping actions.
- Improved sprint functionality when using toggle mode.
- Increased recoil for the sniper rifle.
Steam Cloud:
- Fixed save synchronization issues (game progress rollback).
- Disabled sharing of settings between different devices.
Other:
- Fixed duplicated police officers at the outpost.
- Fixed an issue where Petrov was incorrectly marked as a citizen during the "Lost Contact" mission.
- Fixed a bug where drunkenness effects were not reset after sleeping.
- Fixed the size of some text elements in the Thai language.
- Prevented Perception Points from being deducted if document comparison was interrupted.
- Removed unnecessary colliders near the fence at the outpost.
