6 August 2025 Build 19495396
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Builders!

We have been doing our best to improve the game, so we are bringing another patch with some bug fixing and polish, as well as a some performance improvement. More on that below!

  • Fix: Rotation on Stackers and Gluers

  • Fix: Rotation in Creative Mode Fix: Painter input/output

  • Fix: u/m reworked, higher accuracy

  • Fix: Double Cutter loading

Performance improvements We have been working on this matter for the last week, and we have improved the way sounds, particles and items are handled in the game, to reduce their negative impact on performance.

If you’d like to help us out or if you are having any other issue, please send us your save files zipped to: support@overpoweredteam.com

To find the saves folder follow this route: C:\\Users\\YOUR_USERNAME_HERE\\AppData\\LocalLow\\OverPowered Team\\Block Factory

Again, we really appreciate all the kind words, patience and support. We keep working hard every day.

