6 August 2025 Build 19495383 Edited 6 August 2025 – 08:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
V2.23.2 (August 6th - Now)
Added Paintball Battle Royale versus mode. Using only Pew Pew guns (four different guns spawn in the map) with paintballs, players must survive while searching for hearts.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2233581
