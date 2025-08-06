V2.23.2 (August 6th - Now)
Added Paintball Battle Royale versus mode. Using only Pew Pew guns (four different guns spawn in the map) with paintballs, players must survive while searching for hearts.
V2.23.2 - Paintball Battle Royale Patch
