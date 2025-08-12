Patch Notes - cs36928
Hey there, Ninjas!
We're back with a patch that fixes the following issues:
Fixed a bug that allowed players to go OOB and skip the boss fight in Stage 3-3 "Ancient Pirate Cave"
Fixed a blocker that happened on Stage 2-2 when the Perilousness Talisman was equipped
General localization improvements in: Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese
