Patch Notes - cs36928

Hey there, Ninjas!

We're back with a patch that fixes the following issues:

Fixed a bug that allowed players to go OOB and skip the boss fight in Stage 3-3 "Ancient Pirate Cave"

Fixed a blocker that happened on Stage 2-2 when the Perilousness Talisman was equipped

General localization improvements in: Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese

Your Ninja Journey Starts NOW!

To defeat demons, you must stay one step ahead. Follow us on social media and never miss a strike:

X - Twitter :