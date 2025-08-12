 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19495377 Edited 12 August 2025 – 09:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - cs36928

Hey there, Ninjas!

We're back with a patch that fixes the following issues:

  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to go OOB and skip the boss fight in Stage 3-3 "Ancient Pirate Cave"

  • Fixed a blocker that happened on Stage 2-2 when the Perilousness Talisman was equipped

  • General localization improvements in: Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese

Your Ninja Journey Starts NOW!

