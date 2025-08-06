 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19495346 Edited 6 August 2025 – 08:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.2.0.3 is now live. See changes below.

Fixes

+ Fixed glitch causing invisible texture on dyed t-shirts.
+ Fixed Sundial wrong prop data.
+ Fixed inverted time format options.
+ Time format now updates when setting is changed, rather than on clock updating.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1638501
