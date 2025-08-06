 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Cyberpunk 2077 Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19495333 Edited 6 August 2025 – 10:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
With Arkio 2.0, we are taking design collaboration to a whole new level, whether you’re doing design ideation, design reviews, or immersive client presentations. Many areas of Arkio have been re-imagined.

Features:
- Generative AI camera
- Collaborative image frames
- Voice transcription notes
- Layer visibility
- New UI & file manager
- ArchiCAD imports
- Presentation mode
- Improved walls & components
- Cloud scene sharing
- Multi-language text fields
- Other improvements and bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Arkio Content Depot 1053761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link