With Arkio 2.0, we are taking design collaboration to a whole new level, whether you’re doing design ideation, design reviews, or immersive client presentations. Many areas of Arkio have been re-imagined.
Features:
- Generative AI camera
- Collaborative image frames
- Voice transcription notes
- Layer visibility
- New UI & file manager
- ArchiCAD imports
- Presentation mode
- Improved walls & components
- Cloud scene sharing
- Multi-language text fields
- Other improvements and bug fixes
