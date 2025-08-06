With Arkio 2.0, we are taking design collaboration to a whole new level, whether you’re doing design ideation, design reviews, or immersive client presentations. Many areas of Arkio have been re-imagined.



Features:

- Generative AI camera

- Collaborative image frames

- Voice transcription notes

- Layer visibility

- New UI & file manager

- ArchiCAD imports

- Presentation mode

- Improved walls & components

- Cloud scene sharing

- Multi-language text fields

- Other improvements and bug fixes