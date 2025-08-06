- Optimize the collision between rainwater and water surface
- Key display price
- Optimize the display of treasure chests in large map replica strongholds
- Optimize the location of destructive power generated during protagonist attacks
- Fix the bug of occasional MISS in the attack scene
- The protagonist also displays an upgrade message prompt when upgrading the big map
- Delay the generation of elite monsters in the wilderness stronghold a bit
- Extend the protection time of the portal
- Optimize the drop position of the treasure chest
- In combat scenes, the mouse wheel can zoom in and out of the camera distance
