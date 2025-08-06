 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19495296 Edited 6 August 2025 – 08:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
  1. Optimize the collision between rainwater and water surface
  2. Key display price
  3. Optimize the display of treasure chests in large map replica strongholds
  4. Optimize the location of destructive power generated during protagonist attacks
  5. Fix the bug of occasional MISS in the attack scene
  6. The protagonist also displays an upgrade message prompt when upgrading the big map
  7. Delay the generation of elite monsters in the wilderness stronghold a bit
  8. Extend the protection time of the portal
  9. Optimize the drop position of the treasure chest
  10. In combat scenes, the mouse wheel can zoom in and out of the camera distance

