Changes - F9 no longer hides your cursor, F6 does

- Finesse's ultimate move will now only target targets within 1000px range

- Dungeons are now available from level 60 rather than 65 and no longer require completion of the full story mode

- Dungeons will unlock after defeating the first boss of the frozen north



Fixes - A bug with stamina surge persisting through death has been patched

- When mass-planting seeds, you will no longer also plant the very first seed in your inventory once

- The falling hammer ability of hardcore nature golem didn't despawn properly after death, this is fixed

- An issue with the player shield no longer knocking back enemies has been resolved

- It is now impossible for enemies to somehow get stuck inside of your shield, still hitting you

- An issue has been resolved causing you to get stuck in the chapter 1 harbor if you clicked the red "X" to leave the worldmap

- The entry point for the fourth arachnid portal has been changed to a simple walk-to portal rather than the short jump. This was confusing and prone to issues.

- A boundary was added to the arachnid reward rooms, since players could get stuck in the northern forests behind the houses