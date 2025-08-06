New Features
New Region: The new region Tusk Mountain has been added.
Event Portal: A new building has appeared in the village! The Event Portal is now your gateway to many new and exciting upcoming events.
New Gacha Boosters:
This item will be available in the Magic Toilet Shop (at the Trader) after the next shop reset!
These boosters will also be available as rewards in some of the upcoming events.
Improvements
Performance: Asset compression has been optimized, and various individual assets have been improved to boost performance.
Interface/Display: For better clarity, the hero's rarity is now displayed in the hero list title.
Fixed Bugs
Guild Hunt:
Fixed an issue that caused the Sentinel Fight in a Guild Hunt to freeze if Anubis' passive skill was used.
The Guild Hunt reward screen now shows the correct upcoming reward.
Star Breaker’s (Sentinel) final phases now grant the correct amount of Essence.
Combat:
Unique perks that activate with an ultimate skill will now execute correctly, even if the ultimate does not perform an attack (e.g., Arcane Codex).
Heroes:
Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Davy Jane's ultimate to attack targets twice.
Succubus's talent assignment has been corrected and now work with her skills.
Doctress now correctly heals herself on Critical Hits with her primary skill.
Smith: The Smithy will no longer open incorrectly when redirecting from the Tavern if it has not been unlocked yet.
Stage: Stage 5-B2 now gives the correct reward.
Changed files in this update