6 August 2025 Build 19495245 Edited 6 August 2025 – 09:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • New Region: The new region Tusk Mountain has been added.

  • Event Portal: A new building has appeared in the village! The Event Portal is now your gateway to many new and exciting upcoming events.

  • New Gacha Boosters:

    • This item will be available in the Magic Toilet Shop (at the Trader) after the next shop reset!

    • These boosters will also be available as rewards in some of the upcoming events.

Improvements

  • Performance: Asset compression has been optimized, and various individual assets have been improved to boost performance.

  • Interface/Display: For better clarity, the hero's rarity is now displayed in the hero list title.

Fixed Bugs

  • Guild Hunt:

    • Fixed an issue that caused the Sentinel Fight in a Guild Hunt to freeze if Anubis' passive skill was used.

    • The Guild Hunt reward screen now shows the correct upcoming reward.

    • Star Breaker’s (Sentinel) final phases now grant the correct amount of Essence.

  • Combat:

    • Unique perks that activate with an ultimate skill will now execute correctly, even if the ultimate does not perform an attack (e.g., Arcane Codex).

  • Heroes:

    • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Davy Jane's ultimate to attack targets twice.

    • Succubus's talent assignment has been corrected and now work with her skills.

    • Doctress now correctly heals herself on Critical Hits with her primary skill.

  • Smith: The Smithy will no longer open incorrectly when redirecting from the Tavern if it has not been unlocked yet.

  • Stage: Stage 5-B2 now gives the correct reward.

Changed files in this update

