Greetings, Admirals.
New Server Schedule
● August 6, 2025, 07:00 (UTC)
● August 6, 2025, 00:00 (PDT)
Target
● World Zone Pioneer
Details
● Addition of Server 1372
Notes
- Overall balance of the game may be based on the age of the applicable Server. [Link]
- New accounts will be assigned to available Servers at random, and an Admiral will be created on that Server.
- Characters that are 14 days or older or HQ Lv.15 or higher cannot move Servers.
- How to change your Server: On the Sea Map > Tap the 'View More' on the lower right corner of the screen > Select target Server from the list.
Thank you.
