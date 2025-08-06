 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19495242 Edited 6 August 2025 – 10:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Server Schedule
● August 6, 2025, 07:00​ (UTC)
● August 6, 2025, 00:00 (PDT)

Target
● World Zone Pioneer

Details
● Addition of Server 1372

Notes
- Overall balance of the game may be based on the age of the applicable Server. [Link]
- New accounts will be assigned to available Servers at random, and an Admiral will be created on that Server.
- Characters that are 14 days or older or HQ Lv.15 or higher cannot move Servers.
- How to change your Server: On the Sea Map > Tap the 'View More' on the lower right corner of the screen > Select target Server from the list.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3029541
