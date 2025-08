Greetings, Admirals.● August 6, 2025, 07:00​ (UTC)● August 6, 2025, 00:00 (PDT)● World Zone Pioneer● Addition of Server 1372- Overall balance of the game may be based on the age of the applicable Server. [Link] - New accounts will be assigned to available Servers at random, and an Admiral will be created on that Server.- Characters that are 14 days or older or HQ Lv.15 or higher cannot move Servers.- How to change your Server: On the Sea Map > Tap the 'View More' on the lower right corner of the screen > Select target Server from the list.Thank you.