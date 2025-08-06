Other changes



Buffed chance to find sapling while harvesting by quite alot.





Stun will no longer add stacks, will only apply if enemy doesn't already have a stun





Changed passive Qi from soul perks to extra 5% to active cultivation per perk. If this change is awful i will maybe go for something inbetween.





Herb Market should now update properly. There seems to be an issue where it is not depositing and claiming correct amounts, if you have information on this let me know.





Greetings fellow cultivators.It seems some of you didn't like the change to fortune so i reverted it to how it was before the change.