POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
6 August 2025 Build 19495118 Edited 6 August 2025 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings fellow cultivators.

It seems some of you didn't like the change to fortune so i reverted it to how it was before the change.

Other changes



  • Buffed chance to find sapling while harvesting by quite alot.

  • Stun will no longer add stacks, will only apply if enemy doesn't already have a stun

  • Changed passive Qi from soul perks to extra 5% to active cultivation per perk. If this change is awful i will maybe go for something inbetween.

  • Herb Market should now update properly. There seems to be an issue where it is not depositing and claiming correct amounts, if you have information on this let me know.

