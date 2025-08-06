 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19495064 Edited 6 August 2025 – 08:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1、演武台支持跳过战斗过程
2、支持港澳台及国际地区手机号注册游戏
3、战斗中点击武将当前所在位置可原地待机（不用再次点击待机按钮）
4、觅才结果中、拜访列表中[忽略]武将支持“今日不再询问”
5、战斗过程中判断局势不妙，增加撤退提示，减少兵力损失
6、活动限定卡池可以勾选优先使用元宝，保留限定招贤券
7、红将支持携带紫将为副将偏将（原仅支持金将作为红将副将品将）
8、武将拜访可以带礼品，提升拜访好感度（参与世界Boss战斗可以获得）
9、修复战令商店打折后验资问题
10、修复零碎bug

