6 August 2025 Build 19494950 Edited 6 August 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Vital Issues Fixed

  1. Fixed an issue where skipping the final match after failing a protection attempt would cause an error.

  2. Fixed a bug where heroes with the "Sentinel" buff would trigger an error at the start of the battle.

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 1278541
