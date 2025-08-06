 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19494918
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features
  • Added the Brain Energy Booster — click and hold to accumulate energy, significantly enhancing the effect of the Brain Ejector. This device will play an increasingly important role in future updates. Stay tuned, players!
  • The Doom Farm now offers a new product: Talent Tree Reset. After purchase, you can reset your talent points in the talent tree interface.

Adjustments & Improvements
  • When critical hit rate exceeds 100%, multiple critical hits can now be triggered. For example, a 412% crit rate means your attack will land 4 guaranteed crits, plus a 12% chance for a 5th. The more crits per attack, the higher the damage multiplier — now scaling exponentially.
  • Reduced Worker Training material cost from 10 to 1. Now, only 20 Super Yuaran Alloys are needed to max out training levels.
  • Reduced experience requirements for plots, farms, and all chemical plants to 1/5 of the original amount, speeding up progression.

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the Farm Help Info Box was not displaying correctly.

