This is not really a big update that adds a new land or a major new way to play the game, but more of an "we need to change the minor version number so we won't have to do 13.0ż". There was more work on new games using the HyperRogue's non-Euclidean engine, RogueViz, than HyperRogue itself. The RogueViz Collection is launching on Steam soon. Please wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2271110/RogueViz_Collection/

To celebrate the change of the minor version number, two new lands have been added -- however, they are just new Crossroads variants. Crossroads VI is based on Great Walls crossing at 60 degree angles; to give more use out of Orbs of Purity, these crossroads also feature Canyon Hags who can curse you. Master Crossroads is a crossroads that connects only to other crossroads, so if you are in, for example, Crossroads IV but you would prefer to be in Crossroads III, you can try finding the Master Crossroads to switch.





Nevertheless, there have been a lot of small updates and bugfixes since 13.0. For people who have not been following HyperRogue closely, here are some larger features:

\ In classic roguelikes, the highscore list mentioned how you died, so you could look at your highscore and see what tends to kill you. These death reasons were often amusing, and in roguelikes such as ADOM players even used to collect death reasons. This was harder to achieve in HyperRogue, where you usually do not die because of a hit by a single enemy, but rather, you are checkmated by multiple enemies. But this is fixed now! You get a story describing the checkmate, such as \ captured by Icewolf and Yeti while blocked by ice wall,\ or \ captured by Sand Worm while blocked by sand dune\ .

or \ . \ New land structures! In addition to the standard separation by "great walls", and classic alternative options such as the "chaos mode", and recently introduced "horodisk" or "ideal Voronoi" modes, we can also play on a land network based on Crossroads II, Crossroads IV, and the new Crossroads VI.

\ Some new tilings and honeycombs to play in, such as the tetrahedral-octahedral honeycomb, or a hex-based honeycomb in Nil geometry. Additionally, the shapes of tiles in Goldberg-Coxeter tilings have been improved, and the style can be changed based on several possible rules.

\ HyperRogue lets you do lots of things to change the basic workings of the game. For example, as mentioned above, you can change the geometry and tiling to mostly whatever you want; the game tries it best to work in the given tiling -- by adapting some lands, and disabling those which it thinks would not work well. However, it is still possible that some lands are not correctly balanced, disabled even though you like them, or not disabled when they do not work. Hence, we added a new mode which allow you to customize your game, by picking a list of lands, and also possibly rebalancing their monster and treasure frequency. Additionally, there is a custom mode manager, which lets you see the modes you have played in, and play them again, or save them to files to share with other people!

\ The game has been translated to Chinese!

And, as usual, lots of other minor improvements and bugfixes, about which you can read in the detailed changelog. Have fun!