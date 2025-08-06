- Added music during the fight against players in the fight mode in the city
- Improved particle simulation on tank missiles and elf archer arrows
- Added a new mechanic with perfume that stuns nearby enemies depending on whether you are a boy or a girl. Perfumes can be purchased somewhere in the city
- When using the golden heart, there was a modeling error on Elsa's buttocks
- Fixed an issue where elf archers were aiming incorrectly
Added a new mechanic with perfume that stuns nearby enemies
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update