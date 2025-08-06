 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19494736 Edited 6 August 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added music during the fight against players in the fight mode in the city
- Improved particle simulation on tank missiles and elf archer arrows
- Added a new mechanic with perfume that stuns nearby enemies depending on whether you are a boy or a girl. Perfumes can be purchased somewhere in the city
- When using the golden heart, there was a modeling error on Elsa's buttocks
- Fixed an issue where elf archers were aiming incorrectly

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
  • Loading history…
