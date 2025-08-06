- Added music during the fight against players in the fight mode in the city

- Improved particle simulation on tank missiles and elf archer arrows

- Added a new mechanic with perfume that stuns nearby enemies depending on whether you are a boy or a girl. Perfumes can be purchased somewhere in the city

- When using the golden heart, there was a modeling error on Elsa's buttocks

- Fixed an issue where elf archers were aiming incorrectly