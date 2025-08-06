This is a regular update that contains important bug fixes as well as new features and balance changes. This has some major balance changes for Taijutsu and Weapon Master (Sword) Ninja, so I'm sending out another Stat Reset!
Balance
Stamina Boost Perk has been replaced with 2 new perks
This has been a buggy perk. On top of that, I want to move Guild perks away from combat more.
Gatherer Perk
For each perk level, increases gathering (Mining, Fishing, Woodcutting etc.) experience rate by 2.5%
Artisan Perk
For each perk level, increases crafting (Forging, Weaving etc.) experience rate by 2.5%
Taijutsu and Weapon Master (Sword) Rebalancing
All Jutsu Stat Scaling increased from 40% to 50% to match every other mastery
Seismic Dash Technique Cooldown Time Increased by 7 Seconds
Seismic Dash Technique CP Cost Increased by 4
Shockwave Slash Technique Cooldown Time Increased by 7 Seconds
Shockwave Slash Technique CP Cost Increased by 4
All Other Jutsu Cooldowns increased by 10 seconds
All Other Jutsu CP Cost Increased by 7
Content
New Common Drops
Mobs across various regions have begun dropping new, more thematically fitting items tied to their environment and behavior. Meant to be used for upcoming crafting additions!
Added total of 24 new monster drops,
Wanderer Shirt is now obtainable,
Wanderer Shirt Recipe is now obtainable,
Increased Blood Puppet Mask crafting chance from 10% to 40%,
Snow Wolf Jacket is now obtainable,
Snow Wolf Jacket Recipe is now obtainable
Features
Ramps / Slopes
Old "Stairs" System / New Ramp System
This is a new feature that will allow us to create Ramps/Slopes that players can walk on smoothly to reach higher places. This is useful for us to create staircases and slopes for platforming in the game. These old stairs were done very hackily and you are constantly falling off of it. It'll feel much better going forward!
Added Boss HP Bar Feature that uses a larger HP Bar for certain NPCs
NPCs can now have multiple different chat bubble messages
Scheduled Server Maintenances
Server shutdowns and restarts can now be scheduled for a later time. While one is scheduled, it will appear as a warning on top of the screen for all players. Players will only not be able to login during the last 5 minutes before the server is shut down.
(Devs) Blacklisted Maps for Items
Ability for developers to add items that cannot be used in certain maps
(Devs) Added Copy + Paste Map Music
(Admin) Can now schedule server restarts for any amount of seconds
Changes
AFK players will automatically be Un-AFKed during tournament matches
Players cannot go AFK during tournament matches
Improved Chatbox Text readability
Disabled Team Rejoining completely on login for now (was too buggy)
(GMs) /who Panel now shows Steam IDs and links to Steam Profiles
(GMs) /heal now clears PvP Timer
Bug Fixes
Improved reliability of Chakra Charging with higher Pings
There were cases where charging chakra would not trigger on higher pings or might be cancelled pre-emptively
Fixed a prominent crash on login that happened around 20% of the time when FPS was unlocked
Fixed Steam News window scaling not working with UI scaling
Further improvements to zoom levels sometimes being jittery
Fixed Item Whitelists not considering Instances
Updated Login/Register tip message outdatedly calling "Register" button "Create Account" button
Fixes to certain UI moving around on map change sometimes
Fixed server /commands not being able to recognize numerical parameters
