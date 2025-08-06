 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19494718 Edited 6 August 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a regular update that contains important bug fixes as well as new features and balance changes. This has some major balance changes for Taijutsu and Weapon Master (Sword) Ninja, so I'm sending out another Stat Reset!

Balance

  • Stamina Boost Perk has been replaced with 2 new perks
    This has been a buggy perk. On top of that, I want to move Guild perks away from combat more.

    • Gatherer Perk
      For each perk level, increases gathering (Mining, Fishing, Woodcutting etc.) experience rate by 2.5%

    • Artisan Perk
      For each perk level, increases crafting (Forging, Weaving etc.) experience rate by 2.5%

  • Taijutsu and Weapon Master (Sword) Rebalancing
    All Jutsu Stat Scaling increased from 40% to 50% to match every other mastery
    Seismic Dash Technique Cooldown Time Increased by 7 Seconds
    Seismic Dash Technique CP Cost Increased by 4
    Shockwave Slash Technique Cooldown Time Increased by 7 Seconds
    Shockwave Slash Technique CP Cost Increased by 4
    All Other Jutsu Cooldowns increased by 10 seconds
    All Other Jutsu CP Cost Increased by 7

Content

  • New Common Drops

    Mobs across various regions have begun dropping new, more thematically fitting items tied to their environment and behavior. Meant to be used for upcoming crafting additions!

    • Added total of 24 new monster drops,

    • Wanderer Shirt is now obtainable,

    • Wanderer Shirt Recipe is now obtainable,

    • Increased Blood Puppet Mask crafting chance from 10% to 40%,

    • Snow Wolf Jacket is now obtainable,

    • Snow Wolf Jacket Recipe is now obtainable

Features

  • Ramps / Slopes
    Old "Stairs" System / New Ramp System

    This is a new feature that will allow us to create Ramps/Slopes that players can walk on smoothly to reach higher places. This is useful for us to create staircases and slopes for platforming in the game. These old stairs were done very hackily and you are constantly falling off of it. It'll feel much better going forward!

  • Added Boss HP Bar Feature that uses a larger HP Bar for certain NPCs

  • NPCs can now have multiple different chat bubble messages

  • Scheduled Server Maintenances

    Server shutdowns and restarts can now be scheduled for a later time. While one is scheduled, it will appear as a warning on top of the screen for all players. Players will only not be able to login during the last 5 minutes before the server is shut down.

  • (Devs) Blacklisted Maps for Items
    Ability for developers to add items that cannot be used in certain maps

  • (Devs) Added Copy + Paste Map Music

  • (Admin) Can now schedule server restarts for any amount of seconds

Changes

  • AFK players will automatically be Un-AFKed during tournament matches

  • Players cannot go AFK during tournament matches

  • Improved Chatbox Text readability

  • Disabled Team Rejoining completely on login for now (was too buggy)

  • (GMs) /who Panel now shows Steam IDs and links to Steam Profiles

  • (GMs) /heal now clears PvP Timer

Bug Fixes

  • Improved reliability of Chakra Charging with higher Pings
    There were cases where charging chakra would not trigger on higher pings or might be cancelled pre-emptively

  • Fixed a prominent crash on login that happened around 20% of the time when FPS was unlocked

  • Fixed Steam News window scaling not working with UI scaling

  • Further improvements to zoom levels sometimes being jittery

  • Fixed Item Whitelists not considering Instances

  • Updated Login/Register tip message outdatedly calling "Register" button "Create Account" button

  • Fixes to certain UI moving around on map change sometimes

  • Fixed server /commands not being able to recognize numerical parameters

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link