This is a regular update that contains important bug fixes as well as new features and balance changes. This has some major balance changes for Taijutsu and Weapon Master (Sword) Ninja, so I'm sending out another Stat Reset!

Taijutsu and Weapon Master (Sword) Rebalancing All Jutsu Stat Scaling increased from 40% to 50% to match every other mastery Seismic Dash Technique Cooldown Time Increased by 7 Seconds Seismic Dash Technique CP Cost Increased by 4 Shockwave Slash Technique Cooldown Time Increased by 7 Seconds Shockwave Slash Technique CP Cost Increased by 4 All Other Jutsu Cooldowns increased by 10 seconds All Other Jutsu CP Cost Increased by 7

Stamina Boost Perk has been replaced with 2 new perks This has been a buggy perk. On top of that, I want to move Guild perks away from combat more.

New Common Drops Mobs across various regions have begun dropping new, more thematically fitting items tied to their environment and behavior. Meant to be used for upcoming crafting additions!

Ramps / Slopes

Old "Stairs" System / New Ramp System This is a new feature that will allow us to create Ramps/Slopes that players can walk on smoothly to reach higher places. This is useful for us to create staircases and slopes for platforming in the game. These old stairs were done very hackily and you are constantly falling off of it. It'll feel much better going forward!

Added Boss HP Bar Feature that uses a larger HP Bar for certain NPCs

NPCs can now have multiple different chat bubble messages



Scheduled Server Maintenances



Server shutdowns and restarts can now be scheduled for a later time. While one is scheduled, it will appear as a warning on top of the screen for all players. Players will only not be able to login during the last 5 minutes before the server is shut down.

(Devs) Blacklisted Maps for Items

Ability for developers to add items that cannot be used in certain maps

(Devs) Added Copy + Paste Map Music