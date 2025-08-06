

Today, we’ve rounded up and will be going over some of the bug fixes and improvements that we’ve made to the game today and over the past few weeks. If you’d like to catch up on every fixed bug, then be sure to check out the changelog section on our website.



Turret position in the hit analysis



The hit camera displays two key elements: the target status and the projectile hitting it in the same time scale, while in reality the rotation of the turret is a thousand times slower than the projectile penetrating the barrier. The hit camera consists of two key elements: the vehicle that was shot at and the animation of that shot. In this camera, the vehicle is stationary or moving slowly, and the projectile is flying at high speed, and we’re trying to show these elements in one unit of time. Because of this, when shooting at a vehicle that was actively rotating its turret, players could see strange situations in the hit camera, similar to the projectile being reflected by the turret rotation. In reality, the projectile had time to interact with the turret armor before it turned and most likely hit one of the armor elements at a large angle, which is why there was no penetration. This is just one of the reasons for strange animations.



To avoid these types of cases, we’ve changed the animation logic. Now during the hit animation, your target is displayed static, preserving the real position of the turret and hull at the moment of impact. This will allow the interaction of the projectile and the target to be correctly displayed. The downside of this solution is the sudden movement of the vehicle’s turret to animate multiple hits (for example, from autocannons). In this case, the turret may move jerkily between the moments of impact. However, the advantages of this solution, in our opinion, outweigh the disadvantages.





Aircraft damage model fix



After analyzing several reports and complaints, we have improved the logic of aircraft destruction when hit by aircraft and anti-aircraft missiles.



Previously, there were rare situations when a direct hit by missiles with sufficiently powerful warheads on certain parts of the fuselage that were not part of the wing could cause serious damage to the aircraft — loss of control, radar, engines — but this might not have been enough to count as an instant kill. Your target could lose combat capability but be finished off by another player, or even make a forced landing. We have added additional logic that will cause the destruction of the aircraft’s airframe (detachment of one or both wing consoles) when missiles with sufficiently powerful warheads directly hit the fuselage. For weaker missiles, such as those launched from MANPADS, a direct hit will also trigger an additional destruction check, but the chance of wing consoles breaking off will not be 100%.



It should be noted that the new logic does not change the existing rules of destruction in any way, but only supplements them.





Improvements to the Visual weapon selector



We’re continuing to improve the Visual weapon selector. You don’t need to activate it in every battle now, as if you’ve pinned it, the game will remember your choice and it will be pinned and active in subsequent battles.



We’ve also improved the display of the weapon you have currently selected, it is now highlighted with a frame.





Disappearing decorations



We’ve fixed a bug where in some rare cases, decorations would disappear or change their position on vehicles. Sometimes this happened after a battle, and sometimes when changing camouflage. Many players noticed this problem, thank you for your reports!





That’s not all

Check out the full list of fixes and improvements in the update notes below! Here’s some: when controlling Mirage aircraft, the third person camera has been moved away to make it easier to perform turns, the dakimakura pillow textures have been improved, and drowning in a launcher while using a Multi-Vehicle SAM vehicle no longer stops control of the radar vehicle.





Today's Update 2.47.0.91:

Aircraft

The critical damage parameters for aircraft when they are directly hit by missiles of various calibers has been changed. Now missiles with a large amount of explosives will more often destroy aircraft when directly hit.



A bug where selecting a weapon using the Visual weapon selector while it was pinned, and then pressing the seeker activation button would cause the weapon selector to switch to the weapon that you previously selected with the mouse cursor has been fixed. (Report).



You no longer need to re-pin the Visual weapon selector at the start of a battle. If you previously pinned the Visual weapon selector, it will still be pinned in subsequent battles.



The display of selected weapons in the Visual weapon selector has been improved. They are now highlighted with a frame.



Mirage 3 (all variants), Mirage 5 (all variants), Mirage 2000 (all variants), Mirage 4000 — for ease of maneuvering, the camera has been moved further back while in third-person view.



— for ease of maneuvering, the camera has been moved further back while in third-person view. F.222.2 — the amount of ammo for the top turret has been increased from 720 rounds to 1000 rounds. The amount of ammo for the bottom turret has been decreased from 720 to 500.



— the amount of ammo for the top turret has been increased from 720 rounds to 1000 rounds. The amount of ammo for the bottom turret has been decreased from 720 to 500. Source: Notice Technique de L'avion Farman Types 221 et 222



Su-17 (all variants), Su-22 (all variants) — the maximum permissible speed of landing gear extension has been increased to 550 km/h and flap extension to 600 km/h.



— the maximum permissible speed of landing gear extension has been increased to 550 km/h and flap extension to 600 km/h. Harrier (all variants), AV-8 (all variants) — available angles of attack and overload have been increased. Maneuverability and takeoff and landing characteristics at low speeds have been improved. (Report).



— available angles of attack and overload have been increased. Maneuverability and takeoff and landing characteristics at low speeds have been improved. (Report). Spitfire (all variants with Merlin engines) — the maximum flap speed increased to 160 mph (~260 km/h).



— the maximum flap speed increased to 160 mph (~260 km/h). Lancaster B Mk I, Lancaster B Mk III — overheating and insufficient engine cooling after prolonged operation in takeoff mode has been fixed. (Report).



— overheating and insufficient engine cooling after prolonged operation in takeoff mode has been fixed. (Report). F-14A, F-111 (all variants) — engine throttle response and response time to changes in engine control axis have been clarified. (Report).



— engine throttle response and response time to changes in engine control axis have been clarified. (Report). Rafale C F3 — maximum overload adjusted to 9 x 1.5 G with full fuel load. (Report).



— maximum overload adjusted to 9 x 1.5 G with full fuel load. (Report). Mosquito FB.Mk.26 (China) — a bug where engine fires could be extinguished using a fire extinguisher without researching the EFS modification has been fixed. (Report).



— a bug where engine fires could be extinguished using a fire extinguisher without researching the EFS modification has been fixed. (Report). AIM-7F, AIM-7M — explosive type has been changed from PBXN-3 to PBXN-4. (Report).



— explosive type has been changed from PBXN-3 to PBXN-4. (Report). Sea Harrier FA 2 — Ferranti Blue Vixen radar: removed restrictions on stabilization of the radar’s viewing area by roll angle.



— Ferranti Blue Vixen radar: removed restrictions on stabilization of the radar’s viewing area by roll angle. JAS39 (all variants) — the PS-05 radar has had its radar viewing area stabilization limitations removed based on roll angle.



Ground Vehicles

Begleitpanzer 57 — the Semi-armor-piercing tracer shell has been removed. (Report).



— the Semi-armor-piercing tracer shell has been removed. (Report). ZSU-23-4V, SANTAL, AMX-30 S DCA — the “Friend or Foe” filter has been removed from the radar screen, since this equipment does not have these recognition systems. (Report, Report).



— the “Friend or Foe” filter has been removed from the radar screen, since this equipment does not have these recognition systems. (Report, Report). The accuracy (reduced dispersion) of some ground vehicle guns has been adjusted with calibers and types of the following: 25 mm SA35 L/72, 28/20 mm s.Pz.B.41, 37 mm kan m/38, 37 mm KwK34(t), 37 mm KwK36, 37 mm KwK38(t), 37 mm M3, 37 mm M5, 37 mm M6, 37 mm PaK L/45, 37 mm Psv.K/36, 37 mm SA18 L/21, 37 mm SA38 L/33, 37 mm Type 1, 37 mm Type 100, 37 mm Type 94, 37 mm Vickers-Terni 37/40 mod.18, 40 mm 37/42M, 40 mm MAVAG 41.M 40/51, 40 mm QF 2-pounder, 45 mm 20-K, 45 mm KwK37(r), 4,7 cm PaK(t) L/43,4 (Sfl.), 47 mm 47/32 mod.35, 47 mm 47/40 mod.38, 47 mm Ordnance QF 3-pounder, 47 mm SA34 L/30, 47 mm SA35 L/32, 47 mm SA37, 47 mm Type 1, 50 mm KwK L/42, 50 mm KwK.39/1, 50 mm KwK39, 57 mm 6pdr OQF Hotchkiss Mk.I, 57 mm 6pdr OQF Mk.III, 57 mm 6pdr OQF Mk.V, 57 mm Ch-51M, 57 mm M1, 57 mm Maxim-Nordenfelt, 57 mm S-68, 57 mm Type 90, 57 mm Type 97, 57 mm WA318, 57 mm ZIS-4, 70 mm Type 94, 75 mm 75/18 mod.34, 75 mm 75/32 mod.37, 75 mm Ansaldo 75 L/34, 75 mm APX, 75 mm APX Canon de 75 mm modèle 1897, 75 mm SA35 L/17, 90 mm 90/53 mod.41, 100 mm Cannone da 100/17 Mod.1914, 105 mme Ansaldo da 105/25 и 105 mm Mavag 40/43M.



Naval Vessels

Schütze, Bernau — the unnecessary “Improved rangefinder” modification has been removed due to the lack of non-automatic cannons on these boats. Research points and currency for unlocking this modification have been returned to the account.



— the unnecessary “Improved rangefinder” modification has been removed due to the lack of non-automatic cannons on these boats. Research points and currency for unlocking this modification have been returned to the account. IJN Matsu — the main caliber gun traverse speed has been increased. (Report).



Interface