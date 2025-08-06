\[In-Game Build Version 1702]

Fixes:

Fixed a bug where pressing X to lock onto other players during the multiplayer preparation phase causes the secondary gun to fire first

Fixed a framerate drop when hovering over a ship in dock removal mode.

Fixed a bug that reduced the probability of a squadron being unable to land.

Fixed a bug where a squadron's aircraft caught fire after taking off again due to a plane being shot down during landing.

Fixed a graphical error with the Flag China (Navy 2025).

Fixed an issue where anti-aircraft missiles would not fire follow-up missiles at aircraft that failed to intercept.