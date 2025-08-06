 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19494481 Edited 6 August 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\[In-Game Build Version 1702]

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where pressing X to lock onto other players during the multiplayer preparation phase causes the secondary gun to fire first

  • Fixed a framerate drop when hovering over a ship in dock removal mode.

  • Fixed a bug that reduced the probability of a squadron being unable to land.

  • Fixed a bug where a squadron's aircraft caught fire after taking off again due to a plane being shot down during landing.

  • Fixed a graphical error with the Flag China (Navy 2025).

  • Fixed an issue where anti-aircraft missiles would not fire follow-up missiles at aircraft that failed to intercept.

  • Fixed a game freeze when using CustomParts DelMode with a large number of parts.

