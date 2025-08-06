Central pattern generators (CPGs) added
Update notes via Steam Community
There is now the option to augment the neural network with central pattern generators (CPGs). These help the robots to move rhythmically.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3738581
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3738582
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3738583
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update