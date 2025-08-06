Backgrounds Changed

The 1st level looked very dull and has now been changed out to something that looks much better.

I've had feedback that level 2's background was making it difficult for some players to see enemies and pickups (yellowish gold rock background), this has now been changed to a black and white varient. The detail remains but the colour has been removed.



Gauntlet Mode Bug Fix

While making the sequel I noticed that Unity had created a sphere collider for one of my enemy objects. This was causing issues (encountered when 2 of the same enemy type overlap) and the collider has been removed. This bug if encountered would have stopped the player from progressing to the next wave of enemies. Now fixed.



These updates have also been applied to the Astro Fighters DEMO.



Big Update Coming Soon

The next big update for this version of Astro Fighters will be the ability to shoot in the downward direction. This is a game changer and makes combat more fluid. It exists in the sequel code but i'll need to unpick this and copy it to this game. Will also need to heavily test before making the change live.