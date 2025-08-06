Thank you for your continued support of “PLATiNA :: LAB”.

We would like to inform you about the upcoming update scheduled alongside the server maintenance on Wednesday, August 6th.

Please update your game to the latest version after the maintenance is completed to ensure a smooth gameplay experience.

New Contents

The following new songs have been added: Standard Songs “Fly Away (feat. Gurni.)” by Inverted Silence “未完成ロマンチック (feat. kotono)” by Mitsukiyo Unlockable Songs via “Research Notes” “Entrance (PLATiNA :: LAB Edit)” by Ice “이루어지지 않는 건” by Warak

New missions will be added to the following ‘Research Notes’ entry: “PLATiNA SELECTION 1” — Added 2 more missions. Even if the entry was previously completed, the newly added missions after the update must be completed separately for the entry to be considered complete. The previously accumulated progress of individual missions will not be affected.



Adjustments and Improvements

Improved the UI layout and overall usability of the \[Settings] screen. Settings categories have been reorganized and refined in preparation for future feature expansions. Added a feature that automatically swaps key assignments when assigning a key already in use to a new slot during key binding.

Improved \[SPEED] adjustment by allowing users to hold down the \[F3] / \[F4] keys for faster control.

Optimized popup and dialog rendering logic to improve screen transition performance.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where navigating the song selection screen using only the mouse wheel was mistakenly recognized as no input, causing the DB to trigger "afk" voice lines.





We sincerely appreciate your continued support for “PLATiNA :: LAB”.