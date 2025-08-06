Update 0.28 is Here!

Update 0.28 is out now! It ended up being a major update. I packed in everything I could, and then a whole lot more. I'm very excited to get this one out, as it represents a 'completed canvas' to me. Now I can go crazy with the paint and get these quests in. I had to stop myself before I started to add the 240 new spells I came up with while I was at the hospital the other day(they're sick, by the way, if you care).

August also marks the 10 year anniversary of the start of development of this game! To celebrate, the game will be on sale for 34% off starting today, August 6th. The sale will last 2 weeks, so you've got plenty of time to grab it at the discounted price.

Very stoked to have picked development back up after losing like a year and a half of code in 2019. Took a while to get back into it, but now that I'm fully acclimated it's full steam ahead. I am so motivated to get what's been planned next into the game. Main storylines for main towns and characters come to mind, but I've also been coming up with fun stuff like dog races, magic schools, wildlife daily schedules, verbal encounters, etc. etc. More to come.

Update 0.28

Major Gameplay Changes

- Added a stamina system to sprinting

- Added skill mastery system. Basic for now, skills and spells level up as you use them.

- Overhaul of loot drops from chests, increasing variety and quality of items found

- Balance and animation changes for low to mid level elemental spells

- Balance adjustments to most enemies

Environmental Changes

- Created an intricate weather system. Weather is calculated on a per-region basis, changes based on the climate, and can affect combat.

- Overworld music now fades out when night falls, and night-time ambience plays. A really nice effect.

- Added indoor/outdoor detection. Indoor lighting will now remain consistent

- Minor adjustments to the variety of enemies found in some dungeons

Crafting Changes

- Added 18 new wildlife enemy types that provide materials for crafting

- Added wand and stave crafting

- Added crafting for leather, silk, and chitin armour sets

- Added 3 new tiers of leather and silk armour

- Added chitin armour(4 tiers)

- Considerable increase to dust drops used in crafting ink, scrolls, and spellbooks

Graphical Improvements

- Animations for many status effects

- Added unique weapon graphics for each material of weapon

- Armours and related crafting supplies have unique graphics in the inventory screen.

- Added size scaling for wildlife. Big enemies now appear big.

- Adjusted overworld landscape colours. Preliminary. On the right track.

- New animated enemy graphics for some wildlife types

- Adjustments to scale/position of enemies in battle scenes

UI/Menu Improvements

- Introduced a new Options menu that allows for controller button and window colour customization

- Overhauled Status menu, now provides relevant details in a more organized way

- Added a status menu to the battle screen, which shows detailed state information.

- Introduced a new Save/Load system that provides more interesting details

Bug Fixes

- Fixed a major issue preventing enemies from dropping loot when their loot tables included more than three items

- Minor fixes/adjustments to some status effects

- Fixed an issue dismissing some party members after their home port is upgraded

- Minor bug fixes

Thanks For Playing!

As always, thanks for playing, let me know what you think, and good luck!