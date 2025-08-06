Hey everyone!
Just a small update with a couple of fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the intro and outro weren't playing correctly in some cases.
- The Discord button is back in the main menu.
Thanks for playing!
Mike
Small Fixes & Discord Link Restored
