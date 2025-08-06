 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19493894 Edited 6 August 2025 – 06:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

Just a small update with a couple of fixes:

- Fixed an issue where the intro and outro weren't playing correctly in some cases.
- The Discord button is back in the main menu.

Thanks for playing!
Mike

Changed files in this update

Windows Map Of Materials Content Depot 1809501
