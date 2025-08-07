 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19493859 Edited 8 August 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added new movement stats widget
  • Stats are saved per session, with personal bests
  • Jump markers from jump/air to landing
  • Movement stats option in settings
  • Added new fully networked breakables, so far: glass, concrete
  • Breakables have forward predictive velocity, to be able to break at higher speeds over network

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3414802
