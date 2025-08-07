- Added new movement stats widget
- Stats are saved per session, with personal bests
- Jump markers from jump/air to landing
- Movement stats option in settings
- Added new fully networked breakables, so far: glass, concrete
- Breakables have forward predictive velocity, to be able to break at higher speeds over network
