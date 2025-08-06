 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19493844 Edited 6 August 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WHAT's NEW??

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a bug that could cause upgrades to disappear in chapter 2 and 4.

  • Made changes to stop clicks going through windows

  • 'Depth of character' personality trait no longer resets itself.

  • Made a fix to stop musket balls hanging around. (I had trouble reproducing this one. lmk if it's still happening)

  • Made the options menu available during Chapter 3.

  • Removed the 'heavy shot' skill that shouldn't have been appearing.

  • 'Weak Points' skill no longer upgrades twice.

  • Fixed 'return to cell' in chapter 4.

  • Fixed a bug where the achievement for escaping was only granted after finished chapter 3.

  • Fixed a text bug on the mirror and made additional mirror VFX visible.

BALANCE

  • Showmanship now affects battle-axe rotation speed as described.

  • Lowered the cost of some skills later in chapter 2, lowered the cost of all skills in chapter 4.

  • Raised 'Mouse Empathy' cap to 16 from 10.

Massive thanks to everyone who reported issues! I appreciate it a lot.

Thank you for playing!!

-Adam

