WHAT's NEW??

Fixed a bug that could cause upgrades to disappear in chapter 2 and 4.

Made changes to stop clicks going through windows

'Depth of character' personality trait no longer resets itself.

Made a fix to stop musket balls hanging around. (I had trouble reproducing this one. lmk if it's still happening)

Made the options menu available during Chapter 3.

Removed the 'heavy shot' skill that shouldn't have been appearing.

'Weak Points' skill no longer upgrades twice.

Fixed 'return to cell' in chapter 4.

Fixed a bug where the achievement for escaping was only granted after finished chapter 3.