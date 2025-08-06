Greetings Astro-Tycoons!

I’m excited to bring you the biggest update yet - a completely redesigned building system that puts you in full control of your space station's layout and design.

🏗️ New Modular Building System Transform how you construct your station with the new room-based approach:

Shop Modules - Design custom retail spaces with freely placeable checkouts and product racks

Factory Modules - Create efficient production floors with optimized machine layouts

Habitat Modules - Coming soon: Staff quarters for hiring workers to automate your operations

✨ Additional Improvements

Enhanced shop furniture: new racks and shelving options for better product display

Flexible checkout placement - position registers anywhere in your shop

Updated tutorial to guide you through the new building mechanics

Save file compatibility indicator - easily see if your saves need updating

Numerous quality-of-life fixes and optimizations

Ready to rebuild your empire? Fire up Astrocraft and start designing the space station of your dreams!



