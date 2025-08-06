Greetings Astro-Tycoons!
I’m excited to bring you the biggest update yet - a completely redesigned building system that puts you in full control of your space station's layout and design.
🏗️ New Modular Building System Transform how you construct your station with the new room-based approach:
Shop Modules - Design custom retail spaces with freely placeable checkouts and product racks
Factory Modules - Create efficient production floors with optimized machine layouts
Habitat Modules - Coming soon: Staff quarters for hiring workers to automate your operations
✨ Additional Improvements
Enhanced shop furniture: new racks and shelving options for better product display
Flexible checkout placement - position registers anywhere in your shop
Updated tutorial to guide you through the new building mechanics
Save file compatibility indicator - easily see if your saves need updating
Numerous quality-of-life fixes and optimizations
Ready to rebuild your empire? Fire up Astrocraft and start designing the space station of your dreams!
Changed files in this update