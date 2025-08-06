- Fixed how Amity was going down by way too much when it came to not replying to dialogue.
- Redid how the game determines if a staff member can see a student. This was done to fix a glitch.
- Finally fixed the mistake where some NPCs could sometimes chat while out-of-bounds.
- Added 3 Hoodie options.
- Added 1 Face Extra A option.
- Added another customization camera angle.
Version 1.086
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2118851
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update