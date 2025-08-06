 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19493681 Edited 6 August 2025 – 05:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed how Amity was going down by way too much when it came to not replying to dialogue.
  • Redid how the game determines if a staff member can see a student. This was done to fix a glitch.
  • Finally fixed the mistake where some NPCs could sometimes chat while out-of-bounds.
  • Added 3 Hoodie options.
  • Added 1 Face Extra A option.
  • Added another customization camera angle.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2118851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link