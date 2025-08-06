 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19493623 Edited 6 August 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
As some players have pointed out, the pacing progression of the game was quite unbalanced making it too easy and short.

Even though this is a short incremental game, we can certainly enjoy getting more out of the prestige system, milestones and playing the game overall!

I have reworked the pacing to make it more rewarding for active playing while introducing the milestone and prestiging system much more in order to make impactful progression. Idling is also encouraged, of course!

Levels have a weighty cost with an exponential growth; upgrades were also bumped, and BP generation is meaningful while also requiring some prestiging upgrades to keep up with the exponential cost of levels. Thank you to all players that have been hanging around.

Happy hunting!

