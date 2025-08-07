Wild West Supermarket Simulator is available now!

Howdy shopkeepers!We hope you are as ready as we are for your journey in the Wild West! After a successful demo run during Steam Next Fest in June, we collected a lot of valuable feedback from you, the Community. We used the time to tweak, enhance and improve every level of the game, so it's ready to start into it's Early Access phase in the best way possible!Open your very own Wild West Store, try to balance the sheets and ideally bring in a hefty profit, and react to random events that affect the supply and demand of your customer's needs. Also, if you want a more challenging approach than the "Standard" mode, just use "realistic prices" and live from every penny you get.While playing, you can level up your store, expand the premises and gain access to new products through various minigames. Of course, you can also decorate your shop, as well as your homestead, while overlooking the town.The next things we will focus on, are improving the game andthat may come up, as well as addandWe've also planned to add moreandAnd, Wild West Supermarket Simulator will getto hire, anandFor Wild West Supermarket Simulator, we are very happy to receive a lot of feedback from you! And in order to sort stuff on our end in a better way, we created a Feature Upvote board, where you can simply add your feedback in a quick way - and upvote other's.You don't have to create an account, enter your real email address (or one at all) or put in your real name. Just provide us with feedback. We will listen to your ideas and suggestions as much as possible in the future.We're looking forward to enjoying this journey with you together - and now we wish you much fun with your own store!