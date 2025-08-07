You no longer need Line of Sight to move shadows with the Deathwalker.

Fixed a number of different Multiplayer desyncs.

Fixed a number of issues with Snowflake ability cards.

Option B from Summer road event 19, now correctly gives a random item from the pool of items available in this Early access update.

Fixed a number of issues in quest 69 “Sacred Soil”.

Brittle and Ward will now apply after the damage, after resolving an event.

Enemies and allies with fly can now finish movement in the same hex as an object with health.

Fixed an issue in “Realm of frost”, where the boss ability would under specific circumstances make the game stuck.

X level cards are now correctly shown as X level cards.

Fixed an issue with the name of the card “Feeding Frenzy”.

Fixed an UI issue with the card "Gift of the mountain”.

Improved on the UI of spent items.

Fixed an issue when using a ranged attack from an Icy terrain.

Improved on the UI of used bottom/top action of a card.

Fixed an issue with the Geminate perk “Revitalizing swarm”.

Fixed an issue with the Geminate perk “Reshape the guise”.

Blinkblade fast and slow mandatory movement is no longer mandatory.

Changed the narrator portrait in quest 1 “Town in Flames” to a guard.

Added X2 speed button in tactical.

Added autoequip on purchase/crafting if the slot for the item is empty.

Fixed an issue with “Crude bow” not letting you also use “spyglass”.

Added tooltips that clarify each difficulty.

Added an indicator of Geminate’s form on every ability card.

Fixed missing text in “Flaming Bladespinner card.

Fixed an issue with the Vsync option.

Fixed a showing error in the enhancer.

Fixed a visual issue where cards in card management would show up on the right, going out of the screen.

A few QOL changes in the hand management screen.

Fixed an issue where the Drifter confirmation and cancel buttons were visually the same.