A new patch is now available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam.
This latest patch includes additional fixes, general improvements and minor balance tweaks....
FULL CHANGELOG
Minor Patch 3.1.91
more crash fixes and stability improvements
added extra safety checks throughout the code
updated texture streaming settings
fixed server log spam
increased thrown energy drink radius
upped max uses of thrown energy drink canister from 3 to 4
reduced thrown energy drinks boost percentages...
WAS: 20% sprint and 35% walk NOW: 15% sprint and 30% walk
closed up a problematic crate on Borealis
fixed a few collision exploits on Borealis
map layout adjustments to DeadTide beach
tweaks to overlay lens effects
enhancements to weapon particle effects, particularly in Survival mode
general fx updates and optimizations to fire and smoke particles
fixed fire particles never showing if pyro does multiple burns in rapid succession
updated spino swim animation with better looping
fixed ovi crouch attack anim being slower than uncrouched
fixed masking issues with Tupa head crests
fixed royal dilos not having proper descriptions
fixed missing killfeed icons for spaz secondary fire and sentry turret
If you still encounter persistent problems with crashing, please let us know on the official Discord.
After a mid-game crash, find the most recent .log and .dmp files from the Logs folder of the game and drop it in #bug-reporting for us to take a look at.
Thanks for playing!
-The Primal Carnage Team
