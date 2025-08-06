A new patch is now available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam.

This latest patch includes additional fixes, general improvements and minor balance tweaks....

FULL CHANGELOG

Minor Patch 3.1.91

more crash fixes and stability improvements

added extra safety checks throughout the code

updated texture streaming settings

fixed server log spam

increased thrown energy drink radius

upped max uses of thrown energy drink canister from 3 to 4

reduced thrown energy drinks boost percentages... WAS: 20% sprint and 35% walk NOW: 15% sprint and 30% walk

closed up a problematic crate on Borealis

fixed a few collision exploits on Borealis

map layout adjustments to DeadTide beach

tweaks to overlay lens effects

enhancements to weapon particle effects, particularly in Survival mode

general fx updates and optimizations to fire and smoke particles

fixed fire particles never showing if pyro does multiple burns in rapid succession

updated spino swim animation with better looping

fixed ovi crouch attack anim being slower than uncrouched

fixed masking issues with Tupa head crests

fixed royal dilos not having proper descriptions

fixed missing killfeed icons for spaz secondary fire and sentry turret

If you still encounter persistent problems with crashing, please let us know on the official Discord.

After a mid-game crash, find the most recent .log and .dmp files from the Logs folder of the game and drop it in #bug-reporting for us to take a look at.

Thanks for playing!

-The Primal Carnage Team