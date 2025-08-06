 Skip to content
6 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

A new patch is now available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam.

This latest patch includes additional fixes, general improvements and minor balance tweaks....

FULL CHANGELOG

Minor Patch 3.1.91

  • more crash fixes and stability improvements

  • added extra safety checks throughout the code

  • updated texture streaming settings

  • fixed server log spam

  • increased thrown energy drink radius

  • upped max uses of thrown energy drink canister from 3 to 4

  • reduced thrown energy drinks boost percentages...

    • WAS: 20% sprint and 35% walk NOW: 15% sprint and 30% walk

  • closed up a problematic crate on Borealis

  • fixed a few collision exploits on Borealis

  • map layout adjustments to DeadTide beach

  • tweaks to overlay lens effects

  • enhancements to weapon particle effects, particularly in Survival mode

  • general fx updates and optimizations to fire and smoke particles

  • fixed fire particles never showing if pyro does multiple burns in rapid succession

  • updated spino swim animation with better looping

  • fixed ovi crouch attack anim being slower than uncrouched

  • fixed masking issues with Tupa head crests

  • fixed royal dilos not having proper descriptions

  • fixed missing killfeed icons for spaz secondary fire and sentry turret

If you still encounter persistent problems with crashing, please let us know on the official Discord.

After a mid-game crash, find the most recent .log and .dmp files from the Logs folder of the game and drop it in #bug-reporting for us to take a look at.

Thanks for playing!

-The Primal Carnage Team

Changed files in this update

Primal Carnage: Extinction Content Depot 321361
